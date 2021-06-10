Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BV stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

