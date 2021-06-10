Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.25. 16,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,584. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.12. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

