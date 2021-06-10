Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,704,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

