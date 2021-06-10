Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report sales of $846.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.07 million and the highest is $853.10 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,735. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.