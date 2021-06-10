Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce sales of $2.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.45 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 725.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis upped their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

