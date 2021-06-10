Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Announce $2.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $2.26. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $496.42. The stock had a trading volume of 90,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,569. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.04.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

