Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $135.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.77 billion and the lowest is $133.44 billion. Walmart reported sales of $137.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.16.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

