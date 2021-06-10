Zacks: Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

