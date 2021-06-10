Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $2.38. Target posted earnings of $3.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $13.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.66. 2,562,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,660. Target has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

