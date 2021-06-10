Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report sales of $2.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Several analysts have commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

