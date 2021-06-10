Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) to Sell

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOLT. Guggenheim started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The stock has a market cap of $600.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,248,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

