Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,376,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

