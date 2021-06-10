Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) to Hold

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

GTT Communications stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.39. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

