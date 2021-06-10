Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Buy

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Profire Energy stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 27,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.