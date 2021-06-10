ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ZZHGF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.70.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile
