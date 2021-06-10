ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZZHGF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.70.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

