Zilla (ZLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261,969.65

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Zilla has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $261,969.65 and $5,545.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.00861222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.36 or 0.08508247 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

