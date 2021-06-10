Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $2,154,251.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,251. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $333.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.65.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

