Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $117,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,612 shares of company stock worth $40,530,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $333.63 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.26 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.28, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.19.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

