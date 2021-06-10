Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.49

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 1011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,794. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,210 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

