Zynecoin (ZYN) Trading Up 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $136,322.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.11 or 0.00866304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00047992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.59 or 0.08545911 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

