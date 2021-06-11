-$0.05 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

INFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,748. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

