-$0.06 EPS Expected for UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak LLC (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak LLC (NYSE:UPH) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:UPH opened at $9.93 on Friday. UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

About UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak

UpHealth, Inc & Cloudbreak LLC comprises digital healthcare services. The business is located in the United States.

