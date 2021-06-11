-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.22. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $44,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

