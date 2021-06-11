$0.09 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ CECE remained flat at $$8.27 during trading on Friday. 2,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $294.45 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

