-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). GDS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. GDS has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

