-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 235,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

