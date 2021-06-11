$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. General Mills reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.52. 2,602,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,221. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

