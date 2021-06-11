$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $1.22. Rocky Brands posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

