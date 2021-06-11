$0.83 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.73. Albemarle reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,558. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

