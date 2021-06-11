$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 409.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

