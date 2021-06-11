$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.13. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. 8,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,170. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 77.9% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 314,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

