$1.08 EPS Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.19. Cabot reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,642.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,615,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3,738.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after buying an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

