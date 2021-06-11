$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $811.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

PKI stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

