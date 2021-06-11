$1.21 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.04. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.