$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,204. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

