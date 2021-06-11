$1.28 EPS Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 301,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,582. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

