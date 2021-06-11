$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,551. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

