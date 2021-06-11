$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $88.85. 1,564,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

