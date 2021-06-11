$1.99 EPS Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.95. 145,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,006. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

