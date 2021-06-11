105,827 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

GIGGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,540. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

