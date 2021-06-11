111 (NASDAQ:YI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

111 (NASDAQ:YI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.68 million-470.10 million.

YI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $769.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.82. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

