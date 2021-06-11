$12.10 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report $12.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. KemPharm reported sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.52 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $33.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of KMPH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 18,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $410.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.37.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

