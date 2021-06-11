12,000 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,607. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

