$121.80 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will report $121.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.60 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $718.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $786.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $938.86 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE HCC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $933.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

