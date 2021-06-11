$121.95 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report $121.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the lowest is $121.40 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $106.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $488.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

PRLB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,967. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

