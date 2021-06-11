$129.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce sales of $129.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.40 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $269.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $128,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.36. 1,149,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,391. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.