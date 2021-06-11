12,979 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,181,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000.

MOO stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

