$13.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post sales of $13.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $20.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $9.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $44.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $62.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 384,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 316,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $856.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.72.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

