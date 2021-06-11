$150.39 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to announce $150.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.32 million and the lowest is $148.70 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $131.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $612.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 111,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,095. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

