150,000 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

